Gallery weekend: our picks

by

In its 15th edition, Berlin's Gallery Weekend sees the international art world descend on the city for three days of hard-arting. From the smallest independent project space to the big institutions, 45 galleries open their star shows over the weekend. Here are five we recommend not to miss.

Toggle Map
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
  • 1

    Weydingerstraße 10, 10178 Berlin
    030 2345 7316
    Website

    Berlin-based artist Raphaela Vogel is known to feature in her own often gender-themed video sculptures, taking spectators into spooky post-apocalyptic worlds. Following her recent appearance at Berlinische Galerie, BQ gallery unveils a new video work.

    Apr 27-Jul 6

  • 2
    buchmanngalerie_nigelcooke.jpeg

    Nigel Cooke, Spring in Fialta, 2018. Photo: Robert Glowacki.

    Charlottenstraße 13, 10969 Berlin
    030 2589 9929
    Website

    British painter Nigel Cooke gained notoriety in the early 2000s for his desolate imagined worlds, regularly populated by mysterious bearded men. At Buchmann he presents a set of new paintings showcasing his talent for combining abstraction and representation in real landscapes painted from memory, woven in with references to literature and historical artworks.

    Apr 26-Jun 22

  • 3
    bq gallery vogel.jpg

    Peter Fischli, David Weiss, Haus, 1987

    Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin
    030 2888 4030
    Website

    Sprüth Magers are opening a triple-exhibition with Swiss duo Fischli and Weiss' classic 1987 sculpture Das Haus, German sculptor Reinhard Mucha's signature reworked readymades and American German couple Andrea Robbins and Max Becher's photographic projects investigating cultural identity.

    Apr 27–Jul 27

  • 4
    Isabella Bartolozzi_veit laurent kurz.jpg

    Veit Laurent Kurz, Nutrition &amp; Drama, 2018

    Schöneberger Ufer 61, 10785 Berlin
    030 2639 4985
    Website

    Known for his comic topographies and fantastical creatures, German artist Veit Laurent Kurz will show new paintings, sculptures and a video collage in his new solo exhibition. In Nutrition and Drama Kurz will present a Pompei-inspired installation populated by his imagined species of “Dilldapps” busily manufacturing the herbal juice HERBA-4.

    Apr 27-Jun 8

  • 5
    chert ludde_sol Calero.jpg

    Sol Calero, Casa Anacaona, 2017. Photo: Jamie Woodley

    Ritterstraße 2A, 10969 Berlin
    030 3551 2054
    Website

    Shortlisted for the 2017 Preis der Nationalgalerie for her immersive and colourful installation Amazonas Shopping Centre, Venezuelan Berlin-based artist Sol Calero will present a new installation. Titled Archivos Olvidados, it is inspired by the artist's grandmother's archive of reference material that she used when practising as an artist herself in the late 20th century.

    Apr 26–Jun 15

Tags

by

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters
  