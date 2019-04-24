Gallery weekend: our picks

Raphaela Vogel, “Mogst mi du ned, mog i di”, 2014. Photo: Simon Vogel
In its 15th edition, Berlin's Gallery Weekend sees the international art world descend on the city for three days of hard-arting. From the smallest independent project space to the big institutions, 45 galleries open their star shows over the weekend. Here are five we recommend not to miss.
BQ BerlinWeydingerstraße 10, 10178 Berlin
Berlin-based artist Raphaela Vogel is known to feature in her own often gender-themed video sculptures, taking spectators into spooky post-apocalyptic worlds. Following her recent appearance at Berlinische Galerie, BQ gallery unveils a new video work.
Apr 27-Jul 6
Buchmann GalerieCharlottenstraße 13, 10969 Berlin
British painter Nigel Cooke gained notoriety in the early 2000s for his desolate imagined worlds, regularly populated by mysterious bearded men. At Buchmann he presents a set of new paintings showcasing his talent for combining abstraction and representation in real landscapes painted from memory, woven in with references to literature and historical artworks.
Apr 26-Jun 22
Sprüth MagersOranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin
Sprüth Magers are opening a triple-exhibition with Swiss duo Fischli and Weiss' classic 1987 sculpture Das Haus, German sculptor Reinhard Mucha's signature reworked readymades and American German couple Andrea Robbins and Max Becher's photographic projects investigating cultural identity.
Apr 27–Jul 27
Galerie Isabella BortolozziSchöneberger Ufer 61, 10785 Berlin
Known for his comic topographies and fantastical creatures, German artist Veit Laurent Kurz will show new paintings, sculptures and a video collage in his new solo exhibition. In Nutrition and Drama Kurz will present a Pompei-inspired installation populated by his imagined species of “Dilldapps” busily manufacturing the herbal juice HERBA-4.
Apr 27-Jun 8
ChertLüddeRitterstraße 2A, 10969 Berlin
Shortlisted for the 2017 Preis der Nationalgalerie for her immersive and colourful installation Amazonas Shopping Centre, Venezuelan Berlin-based artist Sol Calero will present a new installation. Titled Archivos Olvidados, it is inspired by the artist's grandmother's archive of reference material that she used when practising as an artist herself in the late 20th century.
Apr 26–Jun 15
