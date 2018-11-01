× Expand Photo by Timo Ohler

A single wheel is trapped in a block of concrete, stuck in time and passage. It is part of Gary Hume’s series Wonky Wheels, which includes 14 imperfectly shaped, colourful free standing wheels. Reflecting on instability, Hume has placed another one of them in the gallery’s garden, embedded in the soil – has it fallen there or is it sinking, disappearing? Further inside are his abstract canvas paintings, one of them inspired by dust-covered NY fire department equipment. Its contrasting gloss and matte paint result in a striking interplay of light, depth and texture. In his newest series Water, large format monochromatic paintings mimic the plane of water. Among them is one black version, which evokes something deeply tragic and upon closer inspection reveals a set of refugees’ life jackets. Hume regularly addresses trauma and sufering, but his abstract work deflects straightforward narratives and obvious interpretations, maintaining an ambiguity and sensitivity that is sure to grab one’s attention.

Through Nov 10