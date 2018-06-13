Louise Bourgeois: The Empty House

× Expand ©The Easton Foundation/VG Bild-Kunst. Photo by Andrea Rossetti

Located in the 1960s-built Schinkel Pavilion, this selection of later “sack form” works by the French-American grand dame of 20th-century art Louise Bourgeois includes pieces produced from 2003 until her death at 98 in 2010. Sitting centrally in the pavilion’s octagonal upper room is the installation work Peaux de Lapins, Chiffons Ferrailles à Vendre [rabbit skins and scrap cloth for sale], 2006. The circular cage of expanded steel contains delicate cloth forms suspended from its ceiling on long metal hooks accompanied by pieces of fur, one atop a precarious totem of pastel coloured stones. Metal and fabric sleeping bats interrupt the mix of discretely industrial materials and delicate fabric. Downstairs four large vitrines contain more works made from fabric, cotton and metal, set out like overgrown weaving looms and the fruits of their labour. Deeper into the basement’s derelict shower rooms are several small fabric sculptures. Among them you will find an iteration of Bourgeois’ instantly recognisable spider form and a number of curiously un-sack-like, but nonetheless noteworthy, touching pink gouache depictions of pregnancy, birth and breast-feeding. A compact exhibition offering a rather gnomic snapshot of the artist’s last seven years.

Through Jul 29