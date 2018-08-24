Max Liebermann and Paul Klee: Garden Pictures

× Expand Liebermann: Blumenterrasse nach Nordwesten (1926)

Built in 1909, German impressionist Liebermann’s villa on Wannsee is where he spent his summers and created more than 200 paintings. Opened as a private museum in 2006, the restored house and gardens are home to a permanent collection of his works and temporary exhibitions. Currently on show are oils and pastels by Liebermann of his garden at Wannsee presented alongside a contemporaneously made collection of Swiss-German artist Paul Klee’s garden scenes, 1915 to 1935. The two artists’ works are displayed across four rooms but never on the same wall – perhaps advisedly avoiding any comparison. Liebermann was an impressionist creating fashionable and romantic images, of a manicured nature, whereas Klee was a pioneer of modernity and a total individual stylistically. If you are a fan of either, this is a concise and enjoyable exhibition. Its juxtaposition of two wildly different artists working at the same time, in the same part of the world, producing such vastly different work depicting the same subject matter, is intriguing enough to carry it past your potential dislike for one or the other.

Through Sep 17