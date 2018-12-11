Restless Times. Archaeology in Germany

× Expand Bewegte Zeiten. Archäologie in Deutschland Ausstellungsansicht, Gropius Bau, 2018 © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte / David von Becker

Arranged under the themes of mobility, exchange, conflict and innovation, and spanning 200,000 years from the Palaeolithic to the 20th century, over 1000 archaeological finds from across Germany aim to tell the story of the enduring “network of cultural interaction existing in Europe”. A laudable curatorial concept in these times of rising nationalism and self-imposed seclusion by countries across the continent. It starts promising, with innovative exhibition design in the interior courtyard: low-level formations of platforms both display exhibits, such as mounds of broken pottery and bones from Roman era Cologne, and provide seating for visitors. However, with no information in English, intriguing artefacts such as a human bone with a flint arrowhead still embedded, the 40,000 year old Venus of Hohle Fels or the Bronze Age sun priests’ hats remain mere spectacles. The volume of objects here may be good value for your €12 entry price, but be prepared to pay another €4 for the audio guide to find out what you are looking at.

Through Jan 6