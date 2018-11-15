Routinised Absurdity

× Expand Ben Zank

Bodies writhing in a pile of mud, wrapped around a yellow pole, or crawling underneath taped road markings; human figures behind drying laundry on washing lines; photographic close ups of textile and the skin of commuters – this group show at KINDL Zentrum presents 10 international contemporary photographers and their take on the absurdity of everyday processes. Despite the guest curators’ clear intention, the aestheticised bold colours and contrasts make most of the images seem too staged to truly reveal the absurd qualities of overfamiliar urban spaces. The most interesting work is French artist Pierrick Sorin’s self-portrait series Les Reveils for which he recorded himself every morning with a Super 8 camera literally waking up. More of such authentic, relatable absurdity would have been nice! Still, KINDL is well worth a visit, on the top floor Kathrin Sonntag’s site-specific photographic work “Things Doing Their Thing” is actually intriguingly absurd!

Through Feb 3