Ryan Gander: Some Other Life

British conceptual artist Ryan Gander’s second show with Esther Schipper presents sculptures, installation and video, all in greyscale. Disrupting the gallery’s pristine white box, the animatronic mouse of “I... I... I...” appears to have burst through a wall. Waving its head through the broken plaster, it’s narrated by the stuttering audio of Gander’s daughter trying to start sentences in her small child’s voice. The sculpture “Monkey See, Monkey Do” questions the notion of ‘the artist’ in a faithfully wonky 3D reproduction of the chair in Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Gaugin’s Chair”. Gander briefly worked in a carpet shop after graduating so it seems fitting that the medium of the show’s largest work, “Diagram for Common Ground”, is white carpet. Strewn with what look like numbered crime scene blocks, it’s shaved to represent the tyre tracks and footprints left in the snow at the meeting point of two vehicles and their drivers. This exhibition showcases Gander’s ability to bring life to what appear to be empty objects, manipulating them to tell his stories.

Through Jun 15