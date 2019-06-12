Sol Calero: Archivos Olivados

× Expand Photo by Sol Calero

In tribute to her late grandmother Luisa Hernandez, 2017 Preis der Nationalgalerie finalist Sol Calero has created a full dive into Tropicalia tinged domestic interiors in this three-room installation. We are told Hernandez studied art and subsequently welcomed local children into her home in Venezuela for classes, an environment in which Calero spent much of her childhood. Found in a small, low-ceilinged room is a vitrine of Hernandez’s magazine cuttings of everything from horses to fruit, reference images for her paintings and the jump-off point for Calero’s work here. Yellow walls and ceilings are covered in childlike lines and blocks of colour and stools invite you to sit and inspect the vitrine at your leisure. In another room, bright pastel coloured murals of melon slices, pears and fabric swatches surround a pineapple topped water fountain encircled by plastic garden chairs, all of different colours and sizes, from adult to toddler. This installation evokes a tender grandmother-granddaughter relationship and makes you wish you too could have taken an art class with Luisa Hernandez.

Through Jun 15