Taiyo Onorato and Nico Krebs: Defying Gravity

Spread over two floors of the converted brewery that is the KINDL are over 30 works by Swiss artist pair Onorato and Krebs. Comprising photography, sculpture, film and installation work, the show includes both new works and their “most important series of works from the past 10 years”. Among the 10 film projections is the black and white Blockbuster, one of many pieces featuring Berlin residential or office blocks shot from a nearby empty plot. Using a canny camera angle, a man is filmed up a ladder holding hammers, sticks, rocks and pipes with which he bashes the buildings behind him. A soundtrack synced with his blows adds to the surreal humour: is he building or destroying Berlin? The artists’ wit is again evident in the excellent installation Colour Loop, a film intermittently showing falling water and people entering a descending escalator projected onto the side of a large drum structure. However, the extensive collections of what look like – and essentially are – American road-trip photographs in the series The Great Unreal seem to have forgotten the punchline, an exhibition of two halves.

Through Jul 15