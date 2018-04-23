The big gallery hop

× Expand Thomas Struth, "Grace"

Gallery Weekend returns at the end of this month, with 46 galleries hosting some of the year’s biggest openings. Here are our top seven picks.

1 British artist Becky Beasley presents her graceful photography and sculpture alongside a new floor work in Depressive Alcoholic Mother at Galeria Plan B.

2 Known for his surreal performances, Berlin-based Julius von Bismarck converts Gallery Alexander Levy into one enormous treadmill.

3 At Esther Schipper, don’t miss an overview of Canadian artist AA Bronson’s 50-year career, including work from his time as a founding member of the pioneering General Idea collective plus later solo works.

4 Andreas Greiner – the Olafur Eliasson protégé who made a dinosaursized skeleton of a chicken for the Berlinische Galerie in 2016 – presents a narrative sound installation for his first solo show at Dittrich & Schlechtriem.

5 Abstract painter and original YBA Fiona Rae presents a series of new paintings with titles referring to fairy tale characters at Buchmann Galerie.

6 At Galerie Max Hetzler, German photographer Thomas Struth displays portraits of dead animals taken at Berlin’s Leibniz Institute for Zoological and Wildlife Research.

7 American artist Kara Walker, best known for her epic black paper-cut silhouette scenes, premieres a new video work at Sprüth Magers.