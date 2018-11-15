The Moment is Eternity

× Expand "Handlanger", August Sander, 1928

The Olbricht collection is presenting what easily qualifies as a “best of” from its expansive inventory of photography, interspersed with sculptures and paintings by art history’s big names (Jan Brueghel among others). It’s a compact, intriguing show, despite some questionable curatorial choices: for example, Robert Capa’s infamous photograph “Falling Soldier” from 1936, supposedly depicting an anarchist dying in the Spanish Civil War, hangs next to an ivory Jesus on a crucifix – slightly over the top. Meanwhile, a collection of precious sculls, a stuffed peacock and a life-sized giraffe’s head appear positively random. Still, drawing on one of the biggest national art collections, the exhibition includes treats like Eadweard Muybridge’s pioneering photographic work from 1872, key works from the likes of William Eggleston, Larry Clark, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Rineke Dijkstra and Wolfgang Tillmans. Finally, there are August Sanders’ famous portraits from his 1929 human study Face of Our Time showcasing 60 gelatine silver prints. Absolutely stunning!

Through Jan 4