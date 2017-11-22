"Only dead fish follow the stream,” reads the exhibition text for THEY. “Yet to follow the stream would certainly be a relief for those who are still forced to swim against the tide.”

As curated by Tal Iungman and Chantal Kirch, THEY features works by six international artists who flow against the “tide” of gender and sexual norms in both explicit and implicit ways. Danish photographer and feminist porn filmmaker Goodyn Green includes a selection of images of women in typically ‘male’ poses from “The Catalog” produced for Bend Over Magazine in 2011, while Amit Elan’s totem poles of morphing faces undermines the awkwardness of cultural appropriation with dildos and dirty socks.

Spotlighting mostly Berlin-based artists, the exhibition doesn’t really present anything radically new, but gives a nice survey of local talent under a generalised, but not overly conceptualised theme. It’s worth a look, if only for the free catalogue.

THEY: An exhibition on queer identity, through Jan 14