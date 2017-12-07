Your traditional Christmas (market)

Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt in der Kulturbrauerei, Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. Photo by Jochen Loch
Alternative? Berlin's got alternative in spades. What do you do when you want to go the traditional Christmas route this Advent season? Not to worry, the city hasn't given up on the December glow that's been keeping Berliners happy since at least the early 1500s. Here are seven that keep the spirit (more or less) alive.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
For the tradition-loving gourmet: WeihnachtsZauber GendarmenmarktGendarmenmarkt, 10117 Berlin
The classic German food- and gift- market in magical and historical surroundings
It's hard to imagine a more majestic setting for a Christmas market than the historic square dominated by the Französischer Dom, the Konzerthaus and Deutsche Dom. In full daylight, the market itself sadly doesn’t induce quite the same amount of “Zauber” (magic) as its surroundings. But with a huge heated tent containing the bulk of the traditional arts and crafts vendors, you're at least guaranteed to stay warm. High-end trinkets like a €28 glittering Snow White ornament are matched by fancy refreshments from the likes of Lutter & Wegner, Edelweiss and Riehmers, so you can indulge in champagne, roast goose and lamb or slum it with a €3 Glühwein and €3.50 Currywurst (without fries). It’s mainly for tourists and Feinschmeckers to go crazy, but the surroundings make the €1 entrance worth it for others as well. AHK
Glühwein: From €3, €4 mit Schuss, €3 deposit
Through Dec 31, daily 11:00-22:00 (Dec 24, 11:00-18:00; Dec 31, 11:00-1:00)
-
2
For the Scandi-loving family: Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt in der KulturbrauereiSchönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin
Cosy vibes, tasty, hearty food, charming surroundings – Luica is perfect for German and international Bobos with friends or kids – our favourite!
In the cobbled yard of Kulturbrauerei, the smoky scent of burnt wood joins forces with Scandinavian Christmas carols as the Nordic-inspired Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt does a good job of inducing some hygge to Germany's already-cosy holiday season. Joining the usual Glühwein, Wurst mit Grünkohl (€6) and leather gloves are (among others) Norwegian fiskekake (fish cake) burgers (€4) and Icelandic, Swedish and Finnish mulled wines. The real allure is not just the spruce-covered cottages: Lucia also boasts an air swing, “bungee jump”-styled trampolines, a miniature crossbow shooting gallery and a rope ladder climbing competition. But it's mostly to eat and drink that you'll come here – and offerings don't stop at Nordic fares: great buckwheat galettes from Brittany (from €5), hot chestnuts, grilled almonds, Flammkuchen, gulash are all on offer. And to quench your thirst there's a dizzying array of (mostly) boozey options – ranging from grape (hot wines, both white and red) to apple (hot ciders) to Moscow Mules (yup, also hot for €4) and one of best alcohol-free Glühwein (white) in town (€3.50)! AHK
Glühwein: from €3, €4 mit Schuss, €1-€2 deposit
Through Dec 23, Mon-Fri 15:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 13:00-22:00
-
3
For all-day Christmas fun-seekers: Spandauer WeihnachtsmarktCarl-Schurz-Straße, 13597 Berlin
One of Berlin's largest Christmas markets, Spandau is for anyone looking to pack in the full experience in one go
Food and drink, Renaissance Faire vibes, kiddie roller coasters – with 250 stands on weekdays and up to 400 on weekends, running from St. Nikolai Kirche all the way down Carl-Schurz Straße to Rathaus Spandau, the market at the far end of the U7 has almost too much. Start at the faux-medieval village directly next to the church, where you can watch jugglers and musicians perform hourly while snacking on cheese-stuffed Mühlenbrot from a wood-fired oven (€4.80/piece). Mosey past stands hawking French-Canadian poutine, Finnish berry-infused Glühwein with a shot of blueberry juniper vodka (€4) and “Germany's first salmon kebab” (yes, they do have a rotating block of salmon fillets) to find Santa parlaying on a huge oversized purple throne. Further down, the market gets a lot more tacky, with hawkers ever more desperate for your attention and money. The Weihnachtsmarkt halts in front of the Rathaus where you'll find typical funfair rides like a four-storey slide, kiddie rollercoasters and carnival games where you can win that four-foot-high Darth Vader figurine of your child's dreams. JK
Glühwein: From €3, €4 mit Schuss, €2 deposit
Through Dec 23, Mon-Thu 11:00-20:00, Fri-Sat 11:00-22:00, Sun 11:00-20:00
-
4
For nostalgia-seekers on the run: Nostalgische Weihnachtsmarkt OpernpalaisHinter der Katholischen Kirche 3, 10117 Berlin
Not much time? Nostalgische is the perfect place to grab a post-work Glühwein, away from big crowds
It may resemble a twee Disney set, but nestled next to St. Hedwig’s Cathedral is the village-feel of the Nostalgische Weihnachtsmarkt – just tucked away enough to not attract big crowds, with plenty of space to enjoy a range of artisanal offerings unhindered by pissed revellers. It’s minimal, but all your basics are here: roasted chestnuts, Flammkuchen and knitted mittens, and the easy access makes it child and grandparent-friendly. The delicious Pfälzer Glühwein will set you back €3.50, to accompany a reasonably-priced Bratwurst or slice of Dresdener Stollen. Get cosy in a hut with some soothing festive Schlager, and bask in the joy of choosing your own personalised Lebkuchen heart without having to stand next to a flashing merry-go-round blasting out Mariah Carey. JB
Glühwein: €3.50, €4.50 mit Schuss, €2.50 deposit
Through Dec 30, 12:00-21:30, closed Dec 24
-
5
For Neukölln's hipsters and more: Alt-Rixdorfer WeihnachtsmarktRichardplatz 1, 12055 Berlin
A one-weekend traditional Christmas village in Ausländer-land!
From December 8-10, follow the hordes to the heart of Rixdorf, that quaint medieval village improbably sandwiched between the casinos of Sonnenallee and the Turkish discounters of Karl-Marx-Straße. The one-weekend-only Christmas market here has become a yearly must among the expat set, who come to bask in the gemütlich glow of petroleum lamps, gawk at wooden handicrafts and down shots of fruit schnapps from local distiller Der Grützmacher. With camel rides, choral performances and a visit from Santa, there's plenty for the kiddies as well. Families would be advised to come early, though – Friday and Saturday evenings get rowdy, as revellers decamp to Sameheads, Balera or Alte Rote Löwe Rein to stretch out that Glühwein buzz. AJ
Glühwein: Changes per stand and year
Dec 8, 17:00-21:00, Dec 9, 14:00-21:00, Dec 10, 14:00-20:00
-
6
For a country escape: Domäne DahlemKönigin-Luise-Straße 49, 14195 Berlin
A historical market for the whole family
It only takes a trip to the Berlin suburbs of Dahlem to stumble upon the spirit of a countryside Christmas. With snow-covered stands and children running side-by-side with farm animals, the Christmas market at Domäne Dahlem's country estate, organic farm and museum is ideal for those who need a break from city chaos. As you walk past the 16th century former-manor house and pay your €3 admission (€1 for students), you'll hear brass bands playing merrily while blacksmiths, potters, yarn spinners and weavers show off their craft inside cosy stands. Keep warm with €3.50 Bio-Glühwein or €3 Kinderpunsch while taking your children to see the horses in the stables or ride the carousel. And don’t forget to try the organic Kaskrapfen with wild cranberry sauce: these grilled goat cheese nibbles (three/€3.50) have such an alluring smell you’ll forget the market also provides crêpes, waffles and several other sweet delights. AD
Glühwein: €3.50, no deposit, but they actively pick up your glass as your finish
Dec 9-10, 16-17, 11:00-19:00
-
7
For Eastern Bloc nostalgics: Weihnachtsmarkt am Roten RathausRathausstraße 15, 10178 Berlin
Eastern eats and a skating rink next to the town hall.
At the very base of the TV Tower itself, lies a comparatively understated market. At the centre of a pavilion of cosy wooden huts is a 600sqm ice rink that snakes around the garishly lit 19th-century Neptune Fountain. Traders push a wide range of traditional arts and crafts, novelty chocolate, and exotic (and often unpronounceable) hearty Eastern European winter dishes – like the Bohemian spit cake Trdelník roasted on open coal oven and dished out for €4.50. One Russian vendor does good business selling black caviar at €15 a bite-sized pop. Wash down your fish eggs with some saccharine-sweet vodka Zarenpunsch, topped with whipped cream (€4). And... you can conceivably buy some tasteful stocking fillers here, but beware: your wallet will feel the pain. Enjoy the ice-skating, and look out for the haute-couture elf-hats that cost a whopping €29 each. TW
Glühwein: €3.50, €5 mit Schuss, €3 deposit
Through Dec 29, Mon-Fri 12:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-22:00, Dec 25-26 11:00-21:00, Dec 29 12:00-21:00, closed Dec 24
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)