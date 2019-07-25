Fifty and fabulous: Four CSD tips and the CSD

× Expand Photo by chtfj21 (CC BY-SA 2.0)

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and it's been nearly impossible to miss all the CSD talk. Berlin's own official Gay Pride was named for it: Christopher Street Day, honouring the street where the riots took place. And it celebrates its own anniversary as well. The first CSD took place in 1979 – 40 years ago. After four decades, Berlin's official Pride has grown to sizeable numbers, complete with sizeable amounts of euros and support coming in from institutions and companies of all sorts. We can't blame you if you're a curious newbie and want to see what the big bang is all about, but if you're just over it, there are plenty of alternatives that represent the spirit of the original Stonewall. Here's our top tips for a different CSD.

Previously on XPOSED!

Slide into CSD nice-and-easy with an open-air evening look back at the best of Berlin's queer international film festival from 2019. Eight curated queer shorts reveal the spectrum of the festival and deliver something for every letter of the LGBTQIA-soup. Be prepared for the playful, thoughtful, experimental and political.

Thu, Jul 25, 21:30 | Freiluftkino Kreuzberg

Dyke* March

Officially born in the US in 1993, Dyke March delivers what it's name says – and is riotous, raucous and loving testament to power of lesbians in the community. Of course Berlin has its sizeable own version and marches from Frankfurter Tor to, where else, Südblock at Kottbusser Tor. Not a lesbian yourself? Doesn't matter, it's about solidarity as well – get out there and march.

Fri, Jul 26, 19:00 | Frankfurter Tor, Friedrichshain

CSD Reclaim: Room 4 Resistance x Lecken x mina

Ever since the Kreuzberg alternative CSD died after 2016 there's been a lot of talk of raising the freak flag alongside the rainbow flag high and bringing truly left politics back into Pride. Unfortunately not a lot has materialised – at least out on the streets. While there is one march planned with questionable politics, if you want to 'reclaim' CSD, you'd do well to head to Polygon club where three feminist collectives – Room 4 Resistance, Lecken and Mina – put on both the party and political hats for you to rage to for 23 hours! Remain that long to reclaim and there's no way you'll need that other CSD.

Fri, Jul 26, 23:00 | Polygon, Friedrichshain

Bushwig

Rounding out the weekend is definitely its (popped) cherry on top. Last year's inaugural edition of Brooklyn import Bushwig was a surprise hit... serving up 24-hours of radical drag realness from the underground and elevating it to festival level – making it one of the most fun events of not just CSD, but the summer. This year Bushwig returns but to new playgrounds at Festsaal Kreuzberg. This year again rounds up every drag queen in the city for performances, including Olympia Dukkakis, Cheryl Offoffoff-Broadway, Gieza Poke and more, all headlined by legendary local Hungry (photo). Between and all over catch DJ sets by Evvol, Gloria Viagra and more.

Sun, Jul 28, 13:00 | Festsaal Kreuzberg