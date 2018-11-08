Sauvaire’s fact-based prison drama about a young Liverpudlian boxer arrested for drug possession and incarcerated in a Thai jail is an absolute must-see. Shot with handheld cameras, often in visceral close-up, the unflinching brutality of the fights, rapes and suicides can be hard to stomach, but the cumulative effect is horribly mesmerising. The Thai dialogue is unsubtitled, so as to immerse the viewer in the same alienating hell as the central character. Sauvaire uses non-professional actors, including some genuine ex-cons, to further convey a sense of blistering authenticity. But ultimately, it’s Joe Cole who makes A Prayer Before Dawn so powerfully effective. His committed performance as an emotionally repressed addict deserves to propel the relative newcomer to global stardom.

A Prayer Before Dawn | Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire (UK, France, Cambodia 2018) with Joe Cole, Vithaya Pansringarm. Starts November 8.

