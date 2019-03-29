Tales of healing: Arab Film Festival Berlin

The 10th Arab Film Festival Berlin offers cause for hope in dark times.

Firmly established as one of Berlin’s most smartly programmed region-specific festivals, ALFILM returns this year with a range of works with unexpectedly optimistic views. The opening night offering is A.B. Shawky’s Yomeddine, a crowd-pleasing Egyptian road movie about a recovered leper on a trip to reconnect with his family, who forms meaningful bonds with other marginalised figures on the way. Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh, who made a splash in 2016 with his Berlinale romcom Barakah Meets Barakah, returns with Amra and the Second Marriage, a breezy, gently subversive feminist comedy about a middle-aged housewife pressured by her husband to accept his brazen plan to marry a younger woman in the hope of acquiring a male heir. And Néjib Belkadhi’s Look at Me is the moving tale of a Tunisian immigrant in Marseilles, who returns to his home country to reconnect with the autistic son he abandoned. A more hard-hitting fare is Meryem Benm’barek’s Casablanca-set Sofia, an unflinching account of Morocco’s draconian laws regarding sex outside marriage through a young pregnant woman's harrowing ordeal – and Sara Fattahi’s Chaos is a bracingly intimate doc about the traumatising impact of the Syrian war on three women in three different cities.

Apr 3-10 Arsenal, City Kino Wedding, Wolf. Full programme at alfilm.berlin