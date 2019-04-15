Julian Schnabel is responsible for several distinctive screen portraits of trailblazing creative talents, including The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, his formally dazzling adaptation of the bestselling memoir by French writer Jean-Dominique Bauby. With At Eternity’s Gate, he turns his attention to the archetypal tortured genius, Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. Willem Dafoe’s expressive central performance ensures an emotionally engaging experience, but this is considerably more experimental than your average biopic, with lurching camerawork, a fragmentary structure and an earnestly philosophical tone. Alas, the unavoidable expository sequences are clunky, with on-the-nose dialogue and some highly questionable accents. And the decision to cast 63-year-old Dafoe as Van Gogh, who died aged 37, proves jarring, particularly in early scenes depicting the artist’s formative years in Paris.

At Eternity’s Gate | Directed by Julian Schnabel (France, UK, US 2018) with Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Starts April 18.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.