Baltic brilliance: Litauisches Kino Goes Berlin

Breathing Into Marble

Litauisches Kino Goes Berlin flies the flag for Lithuanian creativity

Lithuania may not be a global film powerhouse, but this festival, back for its eighth edition, proves that we should pay closer attention to the small Baltic nation’s creative output. This year’s core programme consists of five features and 45 shorts (all with English subtitles), headlined by Arūnas Matelis’s Wonderful Losers: A Different World, Lithuania’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film at next year’s Oscars. This immersive, sumptuously shot doc celebrates the unsung heroes of competitive cycling – those who ride at the back of the pack to support their team leader. Where most sports films focus on personal glory, here director Arūnas Matelis seeks answers to a compelling question – why would you push yourself to physical breaking point for the benefit of another? Giedrė Beinoriūtė’s Breathing into Marble (photo) is an enjoyably creepy portrait of a middle-class couple whose decision to adopt a child proves regrettable. We Need to Talk About Kevin is an obvious reference point, but there also shades of Brady Corbett’s Childhood of a Leader in its level-headed consideration of youthful malevolence. There’s also an opening night concert (Nov 1) featuring up-and-coming experimental pop artist Junior A, plus a VR storytelling workshop (Nov 3) and a film brunch (Nov 4).

Nov 1-5 ACUDkino and Sputnik-Kino, ltkinogoesberlin.de