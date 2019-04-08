× Expand Berlin Bouncer

Turn up to this intimate doc expecting insight into the rationale behind Berlin’s notoriously selective club door policies, and you may walk away disappointed. Director David Dietl is less concerned with the self-conscious secretiveness and taboobusting debauchery of our city’s party scene, and more interested in the day-to-day lives of his three doorman protagonists. Star of the show, naturally, is Sven Marquardt, the heavily-tattooed face of Berghain, who comes across by turns as comically self-important and endearingly insecure. Smiley Baldwin, a Cold War-era G.I. turned self-made security mogul, is eminently likeable, driven by a desire to bust preconceptions of bouncers as unapproachable and power-hungry. And Frank Künster, former gatekeeper of the now-defunct King Size Bar, reveals himself as an affable, if somewhat sleazy, ageing hedonist. The film is a little ambling, and sometimes superficial in its observations, but it offers an entertaining primer in recent local cultural history.

Berlin Bouncer | Directed by David Dietl (Germany 2019). Documentary. Starts April 04.

