Berlin for Binge-watchers

Looking for some value for your Rundfunkbeitrag money? No longer content with stale police procedurals and slapstick sitcoms, German producers are finally getting in on television’s golden age with lavish period pieces,tightly plotted spy thrillers and gritty mob dramas. Here are seven series you should know about.

Babylon Berlin: High-end Weimar glamour

Premiered Oct 2017 on Sky Germany; two seasons of eight 45-minute episodes; English subtitles available

THE PLOT: Weimar Berlin, with its destructive mix of decadence and poverty, is the backdrop as PTSD-suffering police officer Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch, The Reader) is sent to Berlin to investigate a porn ring run by the Russian mafia. Along with “assistant” Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries) and ruthless sergeant Bruno Wolter (Peter Kurth), he gets drawn into a sprawling underworld of crime, military conspiracies and smouldering Russian revolutionaries.

KEY FACTS: Co-financed by German public network ARD, premium channel Sky and X Filme Creative Pool to the tune of €40 million, this adaptation of Volker Kutscher’s best-selling crime novels is Germany’s most expensive TV production – in fact, it’s the priciest non-English language series ever made. The project was actually initiated by homegrown Hollywood A-lister Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run, Sense8) who acquired the book rights back in 2013 and went on to enlist Goodbye Lenin! writers Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten to co-direct.

BERLIN LOCATIONS: Aside from the already famed “Neue Berliner Straße” – a 9000sqm set constructed specifically for the series in the Babelsberg studios – some key scenes were shot on location: Neukölln’s Hermannplatz serves as a backdrop to the May 1929 Blutmai riots, and Weissensee’s 1929-era silent film theatre Stummfilmkino Delphi stands in for debaucherous café/ballroom Moka Efti (which was on Friedrichstraße in its real-life 1920s heyday).

RECEPTION: Reviews were generally positive, and US critics fell over themselves to praise the series’ political significance, eager to parallel our troubled times to the chaotic 15-year era that preceded the Third Reich. According to Sky, the show had an estimated 2.3 million viewers and around a million views on demand, making it their second most popular series in Germany after Game of Thrones.

OUR TAKE: Babylon Berlin is a visual tour-deforce, but the darkly glamorous setting can’t make up for what the script is lacking – a compelling, substantial main plot. But fans of the Weimar era and stylish costume epics will enjoy.

WHAT’S NEXT? Third and fourth seasons have been confirmed already. ARD will air the current series in the second half of 2018; it’s also coming to American Netflix this year.

Ku’damm 56: Post-war West Berlin sister act

Premiered Mar 2016 on ZDF (available on German Netflix); three 90-minute episodes; German only

THE PLOT: Before the Wirtschaftswunder would transform Kurfürstendamm into Berlin’s wealthiest street, 56 weaves a story of crumbling family structures in the ruins of the post-WWII West. Conservative dance school owner Caterina Schöllack (Claudia Michelsen) holds high societal expectations for her three daughters. Helga (Maria Ehrich) is set to marry, while psychiatry assistant Eva (Emilia Schüle) is painfully smitten with her boss and rebellious Monika (Sonja Gerhardt, also of Deutschland 83) spends her nights in smoky underground joints trying to become a rock ’n’ roll dancer.

KEY FACTS: The series was produced by Potsdam’s UFA Fiction GmbH and commissioned by ZDF, with director Sven Bohse (Das Maß der Dinge) at the helm. Annette Hess (Weissensee) wrote the script, inspired by stories from her mother’s teenage years. The shoot – comprising 73 days and 270 garter belts – cost an estimated €7.5 million.

BERLIN LOCATIONS: With the actual Ku’damm too overgrown with greenery and luxury brands to film on, Charlottenburg’s Richard-Wagner-Straße had to play the part. Schöllack’s fictional dance school Galant currently sits between a Vietnamese takeaway and an antiques shop.

RECEPTION: The series was an unlikely hit, with the first season finale garnering 6.35 million viewers and a 19.5 percent market share. After scooping up German Television Prizes for Best Script (Hess) and Best Actress (Gerhardt) it won Best European Fictional Production at France’s Festival de la Fiction TV.

OUR TAKE: If you’ve got the German skills, this is a universal easy-watcher – an aesthetically pleasing yet gripping three-parter of three women trying to unchain themselves from suffocating social conventions in the backdrop of 1950s City West.

WHAT’S NEXT? Taking a page out of Deutschland 83’s “three years later” playbook, second series Ku’damm 59 airs on ZDF on March 18.

Dark: Germany’s Stranger Things

Premiered Dec 2017 on Netflix; 10 episodes, 45-57 minutes each; English subs available

PLOT: Two children go missing in the fictional small town of Winden, kicking off a chain of events that reveals the fractured relationships and dark secrets between four families across three different time periods. Teenager Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) and police chief Ulrich Nielsen (Oliver Masucci) are among the first to uncover the supernatural twist hinted at by the show’s tagline: “The question is not where, but when”.

KEY FACTS: For Germany’s first-ever Netflix series, the Berlin-based Swiss writer-director team Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar were originally tapped to create a TV version of their 2014 hacker thriller Who Am I; unconvinced, they pitched the idea for Dark instead. Netflix hasn’t revealed the budget, although Bild put it at €18 million.

BERLIN LOCATIONS: Winden is supposedly somewhere in western Germany, but its rural roads and dense woods bear a suspicious resemblance to the area around Potsdam. You might recognise the town church, Stahnsdorf’s Südwestkirchhof, from Cate Blanchett’s Manifesto; meanwhile, Charlottenburg’s Reinfelder-Schule stands in for the high school, which plays a pivotal part in both present-day and 1980s Winden.

RECEPTION: With rave reviews in the US and UK and an 83 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, the show touted as “the German Stranger Things” was an international success. Critics at home were less enthusiastic, with Süddeutsche Zeitung calling the show “underwhelming”.

OUR TAKE: Despite the small-town setting, the missing kids and the 1980s nostalgia (swap Nena for The Clash), the Stranger Things comparison doesn’t actually apply – this show is far more convoluted, more humourless and a lot, well, darker. But as long as you manage to keep track of who’s related to whom and whose younger self is which, it’s not hard to get hooked. Just steer clear if you’re sick of Loststyle tropes about fate versus free will.

WHAT’S NEXT? The ending cliffhanger definitely begs for a second season – and one is indeed on the way, release date TBD.

You Are Wanted: Schweighöfer gets serious

Premiered Mar 2017 on Amazon Prime; six episodes, 44-48 minutes each; English subs available

THE PLOT: Berlin hotel manager Lukas Franke (Matthias Schweighöfer) falls victim to a hacker attack, with the perpetrators rewriting his identity to implicate him in an eco-terrorist group. In the midst of trying to prove his innocence to his friends, colleagues and family, he comes across another victim, Lena Arandt (Karoline Herfurth), and the two team up to put an end to the cyber attacks.

KEY FACTS: You Are Wanted is not only Germany’s first Amazon Prime original series; it’s A-lister Matthias Schweighöfer’s bid to jettison his reputation as a goofy comedy star and do some “serious” acting. His company Pantaleon Films produced the series together with Warner Brothers.

BERLIN LOCATIONS: Present-day City West gets the spotlight here. Lukas works at the Waldorf-Astoria near Zoo station, and important scenes take place around the Onkel Toms Hütte U-Bahn station in Dahlem and the former spy station Teufelsberg in Grunewald.

RECEPTION: Despite mixed reviews, You Are Wanted was a domestic hit, becoming Germany’s most-streamed Amazon Prime series of 2017. But aside from one Guardian endorsement, the show barely made headlines internationally.

OUR TAKE: The storyline is a nicely balanced mix of crime, action and drama that favourably recalls Mr. Robot. But Schweighöfer is clearly out of his acting wheelhouse, lacking the sense of realness and relatability needed to pull the character off.

WHAT’S NEXT? A second season is in the works, which Schweighöfer promises will be “faster, more fascinating and more breathtaking”.

Deutschland 83: Cold War spy pop

Premiered June 2015 on SundanceTV in the US, November 2015 on RTL in Germany; eight 45-minute episodes; English subtitles available

THE PLOT: Young GDR citizen Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) is chosen by the foreign intelligence service to be a spy in West Germany. Here, he is stationed as General Edel’s (Ulrich Noethen, Downfall) aide-de-camp and is tasked with collecting classified information about NATO operations, but continuously comes close to blowing his own cover as love affairs, a guilty conscience and a sick mother interfere with his mission.

KEY FACTS: American writer and longtime Berlin expat Anna Winger penned the screenplay in English; her German husband Jörg, an executive producer at UFA Fiction in Babelsberg, translated it. A co-production between UFA Fiction, RTL and AMC, it had a budget of €1 million per episode and was the first original German-language series to air on US television.

BERLIN LOCATIONS: Berlin mostly plays Bonn, where Rauch is stationed. The former GDR Ministry of the Interior on Mauerstraße is used for many indoor shots, while Lichtenberg’s old Stasi HQ stands in for the Foreign Intelligence Service. There are shots of Ku’damm as the series reenacts the 1983 Carlos the Jackal Stasi-supported terrorist attack on the French cultural centre Maison de France.