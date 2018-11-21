Best of the fests

Around The World in 14 Films scours the globe for the year’s arthouse highlights. Catch it November 22-December 1 at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei.

Firmly established as one of the city’s most sharply curated film events, Around the World returns with a svelte line-up of standouts from this year’s international festival circuit. Hot tickets are sure to include Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters, and Claire Denis’ English-language debut High Life, an oddball sci-fi thriller starring Robert Pattinson. Highly recommended is László Nemes’ dizzyingly immersive sophomore feature Sunset (photo), which sees the Hungarian filmmaker apply the long takes and close-ups of his award-winning Son of Saul to a dream-like mystery set in pre-World War I Budapest. Its oblique narrative is disorientating at times, but there’s no denying its hypnotic spell. Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s decade-spanning Birds of Passage is a strikingly unconventional Colombian crime story that chronicles the rise and fall of the drug-trading Wayuu family, while Three Faces sees acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi consider entrenched gender roles in an empathetic, semi-realist road movie. Meanwhile, Turner prize-nominated artist Richard Billingham’s remarkable Ray and Liz might be the most exciting British debut feature of recent years. It’s a raw, often distressing tale of working-class life in the West Midlands under Thatcher, and a sometimes radical reconfiguration of kitchen sink drama tropes. All films screen in OV, most with English subs.

Nov 22-Dec 1 Kino in der KulturBrauerei, 14films.de