This decade-spanning crime story from the makers of 2015’s sublime Amazonian odyssey Embrace of the Serpent chronicles the rise and fall of a drug-trading indigenous Colombian family. Divided into five “cantos”, Birds of Passage sees directors Gallego and Guerra suffuse an engrossing story about trafficking with visual poetry and surrealism. The film deftly avoids the tropey pitfalls inherent to many crime sagas, and offers both a searing critique of capitalism and an insight into the little-known Wayuu community and its traditional way of life. The only downfall is that it sometimes feels like the filmmakers are deliberately keeping the audience at bay, leading to an overall lack of emotional investment. As such, it’s a marginally less soulful experience than its masterly predecessor.

Birds of Passage | Directed by Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra (Columbia, Denmark, Mexico, Germany 2018). With Natalia Reyes, Carmiña Martinez. Starts April 04.

