It’s debatable whether this too-bonkers-to-believe biographical comedy deserved its prestigious Cannes Grand Prix award, given the especially strong lineup at this year’s festival. To be sure, this 70s-set true story about the first black detective at the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ron Stallworth (played with affable un-selfconsciousness by Washington), and his attempt to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan by pretending to be a racist white dude, is ripe for parodic exploitation. And the way Lee milks the absurdity with well-executed, irreverent gags and smooth, funky beats is thoroughly fun to watch. However, until candid footage of the Charlottesville riots sends a jolt of urgency and sobering reality through the end credits, the build-up to a showdown with evil incarnate David Duke (Topher Grace) feels – purposefully or not – rather unspectacular and anti-climatic.

BlacKkKlansman | Directed by Spike Lee (US, 2018), with Adam Driver, John David Washington, Topher Grace. Starts August 23.

