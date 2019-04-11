If you’re the kind of individual who experiences a jolt of irrational paranoia every time you pass through airport security, Border may prove triggering. This oddity from Iranian-Swedish filmmaker Ali Abbasi tells the story of Tina, a customs officer with the remarkable ability to smell fear and shame on unsuspecting passengers. Her downtrodden demeanour suggests a lack of self-esteem, and her facial abnormalities make her a target for bullies. But she finds a new sense of purpose when she becomes involved in a police operation to apprehend a paedophile ring. And she’s offered a shot at happiness when she crosses paths with Vore, a creepy insect enthusiast who looks uncannily like her. To give away more would diminish the impact of what might be the most unpredictable film you’ll see this year. Suffice to say that Border is less grounded in realism than it first appears. That it’s co-written by horror novelist John Ajvide Lindqvist becomes very apparent as the film builds towards its jaw-dropping climax. The overall package should delight fans of dour social realism and midnight movie quirkiness alike.

