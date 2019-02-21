Based on the memoir by Garrard Conley, Boy Erased confronts the depressing horrors of gay conversion through the story of Jared (Lucas Hedges), who is subjected to a 12-day course of highly dubious therapy. Joel Edgerton’s second directorial effort confirms the promise he showed with his horror thriller The Gift; Boy Erased often plays out like a dark, claustrophobic prison drama. Unlike Desiree Akhavan’s teen-orientated The Miseducation of Cameron Post, this film focuses on the relationship between the protagonist and his parents, and sustains a tone of stark brutality, that confront the destructive and cruel practices still persisting in today’s America. But Edgerton’s solemn, muted approach often lacks the emotional heft to match the strength of its performances.

Boy Erased| Directed by Joel Edgerton (US 2018) with Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.