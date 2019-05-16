Based on Joyce Smith’s catchily-titled book The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection, Breakthrough is less a film and more a pernicious sermon. Therefore, this is less a review and more a warning against the faith-based propaganda that masquerades as the feel-good story of 14-year-old John, Joyce’s adopted son who falls through the ice of the frozen Lake Sainte Louise. He is declared clinically dead and when Joyce comes to his hospital bedside to say goodbye, she cries out to God. And would you believe it, the lad’s heart begins to beat again. Thus starts an evangelical-leaning fight against all things rational so that the viewer can witness the miracle of prayer rather than consider the trivial things that might have helped John’s case, like medical care and scientific research.

Breakthrough could have been a perfectly acceptable film that considers how faith can give hope in troubled times. Instead, it dangerously advocates a certain “right” type of faith, one actively hostile towards cowards who fall prey to doubt and weaklings who fail to believe in God. But only God can help you if you shell out for this toxic tosh.

Breakthrough | Directed by Roxann Dawson (US, 2019), with Marcel Ruiz, Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace. Starts May 16.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.