Despite a fine lead performance by Andrew Garfield, Serkis’ directorial debut somehow renders the inspiring true story of a brave disability advocate intensely irritating, by misguidedly focusing on the ways in which his suffering is eased by wealth and privilege.

Breathe | Directed by Andy Serkis (UK 2017) with Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. Starts April 19

