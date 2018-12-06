Provocative, hedonistic, self-indulgent and supposedly based on true events, Climax sees enfant terrible Gaspar Noé literally announce his influences on-screen – via shots of VHS copies of Argento’s Suspiria and Pasolini’s Salò – as he tells the story of a troupe of dancers who descend into drug-addled hell. Their rehearsal takes a dark turn when someone spikes the punch with LSD and the ensemble starts tripping way beyond comfort. The single takes and twisty camera movements make up for a lack of characterisation, and the bravura of the opening dance sequence is particularly exhilarating. The shoestring set-up never develops into anything as harrowing as Irreversible, but Climax is a significant step up from Noé’s dire 3D sex opus Love.

Climax | Directed by Gaspar Noé (France 2018) with Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic. Starts December 6.

