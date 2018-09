× Expand Cobain

Come back, it's not another film about Kurt! This gritty Dutch teen drama packs a shocking final-act surprise, and is a promising debut feature for Nanouk Leopold.

Cobain | Directed by Nanouk Leopold (Holland, 2018) with Bas Keizer, Naomi Velissariou, Wim Opbrouck. Starts September 13.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.