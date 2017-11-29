Delightfully dead animation

Pixar’s Dia de los Muertos-inspired tale of a young man who dreams of becoming a mariachi musician and ends up uncovering a family secret in the Land of the Dead is an exquisitely animated adventure. Beyond its aesthetic palette, however, it’s very reminiscent of Jorge R. Gutierrez’s overlooked 2014 gem The Book of Life. It’s not quite a shameless rip-off, but there’s enough shared DNA to call out Pixar for riding on Gutierrez’s coattails. Still, Coco has charm of its own to spare, and while it may not be as resonant or memorable as Ratatouille, you’d need a heart of stone to remain unfazed by its ruminations on remembrance. The beautifully weathered expressions of one character in particular are sure to stimulate many a tear duct.

Coco | Directed by Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina (US 2017) with Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal. Starts November 30

