From the French writer-director duo behind breakout international hit The Intouchables comes another crowd-pleasing comedy which won’t linger long after the lights go up. Le Sens de la fête follows a long-suffering caterer who is charged with organising a lavish wedding in an opulent château, trying to manage his motley crew of helpers who ensure that anything that can go wrong, does. Jean-Pierre Bacri is excellent as the veteran event planner, but essentially pulls the same world-weary, cantankerous routine he’s made a career from. And while there are a few funny beats, what could have been a sharp, Altman-esque romp squanders its potential by falling back on very mainstream gags, as well as predictable resolutions that lack the effervescence of some of the duo’s previous efforts.

Le Sens de la fête (Das Leben ist ein Fest) I Directed by Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano (France, 2017) with Jean-Pierre Bacri, Jean-Paul Rouve. Starts Feb 1.

