Das melancholische Mädchen (Aren’t You Happy?)

This inventive debut from Susanne Heinrich addresses sex, motherhood and capitalism through 15 post-modern vignettes. What’s most striking is the way the filmmaker utilizes a color palette of cerulean and teal blues and pastel pinks to playful effect; she toys with heteronormative tropes and reverses the male gaze towards bodies and nudity. Her story sees a young woman (Marie Rathscheck) wander through the city, meeting young mothers who see motherhood as a semi-religious experience, engaging in unsatisfactory flings, and facing a society that sells a certain forced version of happiness, what sociologist Eva Illouz refers to as “emotional capitalism”.

Das Melancholische Mädchen may sound like hard work and that it might peddle forced truisms and pop theories, but its verve carries it across the finish line. Its taut runtime means it doesn’t overstay its welcome, with the uneven but enticing tableaux powered by an excellent performance from Rathscheck and Agnesh Pakozdi’s stylish cinematography.

Das melancholische Mädchen | Directed by Susanne Heinrich (Germany 2019). Starts June 27.

