Doubles Vies (Non-Fiction)

There’s a great satire to be made about the digital revolution and social media, books versus e-books and critical thinking versus “likes”, but as sporadically diverting as Non-Fiction can be, Olivier Assayas’ lesser effort just isn’t it. The French director stumbles through this story of two Parisian couples preoccupied by the merits of the page compared to the increasingly popular pixel. We are faced with the midlife crisis of Guillaume Canet’s hotshot publisher, the affair between his wife and the couple’s schlubby author friend, played respectively by Juliette Binoche and Vincent Macaigne, as well as the attitude of the author’s bracingly temperamental partner, played by Nora Hamzawi. They eat, drink, debate, jump into bed with each other, debate some more and just when you think they haven’t debated or needlessly overanalysed their relationships within an inch of their lives enough, they do. Needless to say, this is a very French film.

As a wannabe zeitgeist-grabbing satire, Non-Fiction can be forgiven for embracing many of the bourgeois intellectualist clichés, but its critical bite is muzzled by its pontificating. Worse, the laughs are few, with one solitary yet brilliant recurring joke about Michael Haneke’s The White Ribbon standing out. Assayas’ self-penned script feels increasingly smug as the runtime progresses and the philosophising is never matched by engaging emotional content or by the characters, who are allowed to be dislikeable but are never relatable. Zut alors.

Non-Fiction (Doubles Vies) | Directed by Olivier Assayas (France, 2018), with Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Macaigne, Nora Hamzawi. Starts June 6.

