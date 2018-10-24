Who else but Frederick Wiseman could make a 197-minute long tour of the reading rooms of New York City feel this essential? In his 42nd documentary, the veteran filmmaker explores one of the Big Apple’s most venerable public institutions, where we witness music rehearsals and board meetings, as well as on-stage discussions with the likes of Richard Dawkins and Patti Smith. “Libraries are not just about books – they are about people” one speaker states, and Wiseman employs his distinctive observational filmmaking style to celebrate the best humanity has to offer. The result is a mesmerising mosaic, brimming with compassion and empathy. The epic runtime may seem intimidating, but to skip this would be to miss out on the work of a master at the summit of his craft.

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library | Directed by Frederick Wiseman (US 2017). Starts October 24.

