Exberliner's English Days

Join us at Lichtblick for a long weekend of Achtung highlights, all screening with English subtitles, moderation and appearances by directors and protagonists, April 14-16, as well as a catered brunch on Sunday by Chez Michel.

The migrant crisis is still the topic du jour at Achtung, as seen in our three must see documentaries which discuss migration and multiculturalism. While Berlinale standout Central Airport THF (Zentral flughafen THF) (Sunday, 11:30) by Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz documents the displaced lives of those living in the hangars of Berlin’s iconic Tempelhof Airport, Sabine Michel’s Merkel Must Go (Montags in Dresden) (Monday, 20:15) wrestles with the question of how her picturesque home city became the epicentre of Germany’s alt-right. And Simone Catherine Gaul’s The New Children of Golzow (Die neuen Kinder von Golzow) (Sunday, 14:30) is an uplifting counterpoint to these sobering portraits of intolerance, as it tells the story of how the mayor of a small Brandenburg town saves its famous school from closure by inviting a Syrian refugee family to send their kids there, thus securing extra funding.

For features we’re showing Nina Vukovic’s intense psycho-drama Detour (Saturday, 20:15) in which a spurned mistress (played by the always captivating Luise Heyer) impulsively takes her lover's son on a misguided road trip to Berlin, and Duc Ngo Ngoc’s engrossing Farewell Halong (Saturday, 18:00), which tells the story of the imminent relocation of the residents of a Vietnamese floating village. Sunday tickets include a free brunch buffet (13:15) courtesy of Kreuzberg bistro Chez Michel. See you there!

Apr 14-16 | Lichtblick Kino, Kastanienallee 77, Prenzlauer Berg, U-Bhf Senefelderplatz