“How the fuck did this happen?” asks Michael Moore in his uneven but undeniably potent new documentary. He refers, of course, to the jaw-dropping news the world woke up to on November 9, 2016 (a date that neatly allows the film maker to riff on the title of his earlier Fahrenheit 9/11) that Donald Trump would be taking up residence in the White House. The film’s middle – and strongest – section focuses on the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and one suspects Moore truly wanted to make a documentary about this topic and deliver a belated sequel to 1989’s Roger & Me. It doesn’t all hold together and the subject of Trump merited a less scattershot approach, with less preaching to the converted. Still, it’s hard to argue with Moore’s righteous indignation and his take-no-prisoners stance when observing the American slide from democracy to demagoguery.

Fahrenheit 11/9 | Michael Moore (US 2018) documentary. Starts January 17.

