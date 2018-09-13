Firm favourites: Favourites Film Festival

× Expand Marina Stepanska's Falling

Catch up with under-the-radar award-winners at the Favourites Film Festival.

Of all the city’s indie cinema showcases, Favourites has the highest barrier to entry – to be selected, a film must have won an audience award at a previous festival. This eighth edition gets underway with Marina Stepanska’s Falling. Set in Ukraine, it’s a sumptuously shot, strangely unsettling romantic drama. The Silence of Others is a serious-minded but moving portrait of life in post-Franco Spain, focusing on individuals struggling to secure legal compensation for atrocities they suffered under the dictatorship. If you’re hankering for something more salacious, Flemish filmmaker Fien Troch’s Home, the audience pick at Film Fest Gent in 2016, is a dark tale of wayward teens and one outrageously bad parent. Audience members can vote for their favourite feature over the course of the five-day fest, with another chance to see the poll winner on closing night.

City Kino Wedding, favouritesfilmfestival.de