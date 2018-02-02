Films worth queuing for

× 1 of 10 Expand Central Airport THF (Zentralflughafen THF) (P) Ai Weiwei gave us a glimpse at Tempelhof refugee life in last year’s Human Flow. Karim Aïnouz’s doc about the displaced lives unfolding in the hangars of Berlin’s favourite ex-airport delivers a deeper, more emotionally satisfying look at a hot-button issue. × 2 of 10 Expand Denmark (Danmark) (G) Kasper Rune Larsen’s Dogme-inflected debut feature is a highlight of this year’s 14plus strand. Despite a provocative opening featuring teens discussing a litany of adventurous sexual practices (pegging, rimming, watersports!), this textured tale of young romance has more in common with Lukas Moodysson’s Show Me Love than Larry Clark’s Kids. × 3 of 10 Expand First Stripes (Premières armes) (F) This sensitive doc by Jean-François Caissy charts the intensive 12-week training of young civilians in the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s surprisingly humourous, with the harshness and austerity of the system clashing comically with its participants’ unwavering Canadian politeness. × 4 of 10 Expand Old Love (Jaehoe) (F) This bittersweet two-hander by Korean indie vet Park Ki-yong sees a former couple unexpectedly reunited at an airport after 25 years. For those who relate more to the melancholy mid-life musings of Linklater’s Before Midnight than the youthful optimism of Before Sunrise. × 5 of 10 Expand The Omission (La Omision) (P) Argentinian director Sebastian Schjaer’s riveting debut follows a directionless transient worker desperately looking for a job. A must for those who love an honest and poignant family drama. × 6 of 10 Expand Shut Up and Play the Piano (P) Philipp Jedicke’s slick portrait of larger-than-life musician Chilly Gonzales is also a love letter to our fair city, charting his chaotic years as self-declared “President of the Berlin Underground” with entertaining cameos from the likes of Peaches and Jarvis Cocker. × 7 of 10 Expand That Summer (P) Swedish documentarian Göran Hugo Olsson unearths a treasure trove of lost footage to deliver a prequel of sorts to the Maysles brothers’ classic 1975 doc Grey Gardens. This is an enthralling portrait of artists at work and 1970s bohemianism, centred around reclusive relatives of Jackie Onassis living in Hamptons-based squalour. × 8 of 10 Expand Tower. A Bright Day. (Wieza. Jasny dzien.) (F) Jagoda Szelc’s atmospheric first feature is an enigmatic arthouse thriller with occasional bursts of Lynchian weirdness, and an ominous rural setting that calls to mind Lars von Trier’s Antichrist. × 9 of 10 Expand Tranny Fag (Bixa Travesty) (P) Kiko Goifman and Claudia Priscilla’s exuberant and empowering doc tells the story of Linn da Quebrada, a Brazilian trans hip hop artist with extraordinary stage presence and a whole lot to say about gender politics. × 10 of 10 Expand Foreboding (Yocho) (P) Sci-fi fans to the front for this unsettling effort by Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa. A tale of aliens invading human minds, it evokes classics like The Day the Earth Stood Still with a touch of David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows in its dread-inducing opening act. Prev Next

Out of all the Berlinale films we got to watch so far, here are our favourite under-the-radar treats. And follow our Berlinale Blog from Feb 15 for more tips!

× Expand Photo by Alexander Janetzko

GETTING TICKETS

The Berlinale has been dubbed the “people’s festival” for a reason. Some 334,478 viewers managed to buy tickets to screenings last year, so you can do it too! Here’s how.

From February 12 at 10am, you can pick up tickets, both online and off, for screenings at Friedrichstadt-Palast and HAU, as well as the Berlinale Goes Kiez and Culinary Cinema programmes and the post-awards Publikumstag (Feb 25). Tickets for ALL other films go on sale three days before they’re screened; buy them in person at Potsdamer Platz Arkaden, Kino International, Haus der Berliner Festspiele, Audi City Berlin, or, for a €2 surcharge, at Eventim ticket offices. A limited number of tickets are sold online every day at 10am (at an extra €1.50), but remember that you’ll need punctuality, reliable WiFi and a quick trigger finger to catch the most popular flicks. We suggest skipping the Hollywood fare you’ll be able to later catch on general release anyway, and prioritising off-the-wall fare – keep your eyes glued to our daily Berlinale blog for fresh tips! Last resort: on the day of a screening, cash-only tickets are available at the venue box office, where students, Berlin Pass holders and other concessions can get 50 percent off.