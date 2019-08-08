Fisherman's Friends

Inspired by the unlikely true story of an all-male amateur a cappella folk group from Cornwall who became a hit in the noughties with their sea shanties, Fisherman’s Friends is formulaic, good-natured fun. The story of how they got signed to Universal, scored a Top 10 debut album (and went on to perform at Glastonbury and play at the Queen’s jubilee in real-life) is appropriately heartfelt and syrupy in the extreme. It never begins to compete with the likes of Brassed Off, The Full Monty or other similar underdogs-emerge-triumphant Britcoms, and one wonders what this film could have achieved with a much stronger script. Still, it features some cracking knitwear and will pass the time if you happen to be hankering for some undemanding silliness.

Fisherman’s Friends | Directed by Chris Foggin (UK, 2019), with James Purefoy, Daniel Mays, Tuppence Middleton, Dave Johns. Starts August 8.

