Once-revered artist Freddy (Felix Schäfer) hits rock bottom when he’s accused of assaulting his cheating wife, and things take a turn for the uncanny when his childhood imaginary friend returns to wreak havoc. Shades of Nicolas Roeg and Roman Polanski abound in this generic but undeniably well-crafted psychological thriller.

Freddy/Eddy I Directed by Tini Tüllmann (Germany 2017) Starts Feb 1.

