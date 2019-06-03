Fired up for more Freiluftkino

Open-air cinema season hits its stride this month.

Subpar weather may have ensured that this year’s Freiluftkino season got off to a damp start, but this month the open-air movie action is in full flow all across town, so here’s hoping it’s feeling a little more like summer as you read this.

Head to Freiluftkino Kreuzberg on June 12 for an English-subtitled screening of GDR-set musical biopic Gundermann, which swept the board at the recent Lola Awards. Or for a spot of horrifying true crime laced with pitch-black humour, check out Fatih Akin’s wildly divisive serial killer drama The Golden Glove on June 21.

Over at the Freiluftkino Friedrichshain, you can catch a selection of new shorts from Berlin and Brandenburg on June 7, all with English subs and in the presence of the filmmakers. And screening in OV on June 23 is Jonah Hill’s Mid90s, a witty tale of teen skaters with a sun-kissed LA setting and a killer soundtrack – perfect easygoing summer viewing.

Freiluftkino Rehberge tends to show films with German dubbing, but on June 25 they’re treating viewers to an OV screening of camp classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

If you find yourself with youngsters to entertain, Freiluftkino Hasenheide is showing family-friendly fare like Alita: Battle Angel (June 5) and Isle of Dogs (June 9).

Finally, Mobile Kino will be once again hosting open-air screenings throughout the summer at various pop-up venues. Head to Birgit&Bier on June 3 to check out the still-unreleased Mapplethorpe (photo), starring Matt Smith as the legendary queer photographer.

Programmes at freiluftkino-berlin.de, freiluftkino-rehberge.de, mobilekino.de