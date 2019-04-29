Freiluftkino fever

× Expand Freiluftkino Kreuzberg

The first hint of warmth is all Berlin needs to turn moviegoing into an outdoor pursuit. Dust off your picnic blankets and pull up a deck chair – open-air cinema season is upon us once again. As ever, Freiluftkino Kreuzberg is the place to be for English-speaking cinephiles: all titles are screened in OV, and most German films feature English subtitles. The programme kicks off on May 4 with this year’s Lola Award Winner for Best German Film, which is announced on May 3. The month’s line-up includes a pair of Oscar-winners that beg to be seen on the big screen: Alfonso Cuarón’s transportive monochrome epic Roma (May 25), and the nerve-shredding mountaineering documentary Free Solo (May 23), which guarantees sweaty palms. For local flavour, check out David Dietl’s engrossing nightlife doc Berlin Bouncers on May 9, in the presence of the filmmaker. And join a multinational celebration of camp culture on May 18, with a free screening of the Eurovision Song Contest. If all that leaves you hungry for more, Freiluftkino Friedrichshain opens for business on May 15, with Rehberge swiftly following suit on May 17, and then Hasenheide on May 23.