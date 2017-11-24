French fancies

Gorge on a buffet of Gallic goodness at French Film Week.

Berlin’s 17th city-wide celebration of French and Francophone cinema may lack the big-buzz titles like Elle that made last year’s edition so alluring, but this year’s programme offers everything from cross-dressing burqa comedy (Some Like it Veiled) to an evening of virtual reality. The headline premiere programme is heavy on mainstream fluff, but Stéphane Brizé’s A Woman’s Life (Une Vie) is anything but. This formally daring adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s novel astutely employs the Academy ratio to deliver a claustrophobic account of a 19th-century woman struggling to resist social pressure.

Meanwhile Patients, the debut feature by slam poet Grand Corps Malade, is an eye-opening drama about disability inspired by the director’s own story of paralysis and physical reeducation. You’d expect the new film by Claire Denis to be a must-see, but Let the Sunshine In is a patience-testing rom-com with stilted dialogue that borders on intellectual masturbation, despite an excellent central performance by Juliette Binoche. For hipper fare you’re unlikely to catch elsewhere, check out Arsenal Kino’s New French Cinema strand, which celebrates a new generation of female talent with films like Rebecca Zlotowski’s evocative erotic melodrama Grand Central and Léonor Serraille’s Cannes Camera d’Or winner Jeune Femme (photo).

French Film Week, Nov 29-Dec 6, see full program at www.franzoesische-filmwoche.de