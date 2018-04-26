Fresh auteur encounter: Visionär Film Festival

× Expand Julia Ist

Returning for its second edition, the Visionär Film Festival continues to grow as a platform for emerging auteurs. The six-day fest will showcase nine debut and sophomore features in its competition strand, with films from four continents dealing with everything from immigration to Samba dancing. Several standouts depict the tribulations of young women. Elena Martin’s Julia Ist deftly captures the anxieties and awkwardness of cultural exchange, as a budding architect from Barcelona navigates Berlinas an Erasmus student. Meanwhile, Damien Manivel’s The Park follows French teens on a date; what starts off as a contemplative two-hander unexpectedly morphs into a trance-like allegory about self-discovery, with shades of Eric Rohmer. Alexandra Latishev Salazar’s lean, hard-hitting Medea, about a student concealing her pregnancy, is evocative and subtly harrowing, with a compelling central performance from Liliana Biamonte. The icing on the cake is an homage to indie icon Agnès Varda, whose 1962 classic Cléo from 5 to 7 opens the fest on 2 May.

May 2-7 various venues. Full programme at visionaerfillmfestival.com