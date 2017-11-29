Girls just wanna have fun

× Expand Girls Trip trailer

African-American women have a raw deal when it comes to on-screen representation. After decades of being depicted as hot-headed, hyper-sexualised or bottom-of-the-rung victims, they’re now being relegated to the roles of squeaky-clean careerists or superhuman housewives. The great strength of Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip is the way in which it flirts with these tropes whilst allowing its fully-formed black female protagonists to cut loose. A riff on the ‘women behaving badly’ subgenre popularised by Bridesmaids, this raucous comedy follows four estranged best friends over the course of a wild weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, as they overcome petty grievances whilst defiantly sticking it to cheating husbands, lascivious love rivals and cringeworthy white allies. It may be little more than a broad-strokes empowerment fantasy, but its surprise US box office success suggests that it’s a fantasy Hollywood should indulge more regularly.

Girls Trip | Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (USA 2017) with Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith. Starts November 30

