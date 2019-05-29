Godzilla II: King of Monsters

The big scaly Titan returns to theatres once more, five years after Gareth Edwards’ overpraised Godzilla. In Michael Dougherty’s sequel, the prehistoric antihero faces off against several awakened monsters when Pandora’s Box is unwisely opened by some eco-terrorists; he’ll have his work cut out when confronted by his three-headed nemesis, King Ghidorah.

This 35th film to feature Godzilla starts off well enough, with some ludicrously fun mythology expansion within the Legendary Studios MonsterVerse. But the promising first act quickly devolves into tedium, with increasingly stupid dialogue, clumsy plot digressions that undermine the pace and a complete misunderstanding of how radiation works. It all culminates with a corrosively rubbish final song featuring the once-great Serj Tankian whining the inspired lyrics: “Oh no, they say he’s got to go / Go go Godzilla / Oh no, there goes Tokyo / Go go Godzilla”. (It’s worth noting that Tokyo never features in this story.)

At least Bradley Whitford has some fun with his tongue-in-cheek delivery and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown predictably shows she’s more than capable of holding her own on the big screen. Their best efforts can’t redeem the ultimately soulless Kaiju-on-Kaiju action and, depressingly, the signposted third film (and fourth in the MonsterVerse’s series) – Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong – is already in the can and scheduled to be released next year. Based on this instalment, I’m in the oversized ape’s corner.

Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters | Directed by Michael Dougherty (US, 2019), with Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler. Starts May 30.

.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.