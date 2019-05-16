Irish director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire) was clearly feeling nostalgic for 1990s psychological thrillers when he decided to tell this story of a naïve young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) who finds a lost purse on a subway and returns it to the titular widow (Isabelle Huppert). A friendship blossoms between the two and, predictably, things begin to turn sinister. Greta doesn’t bring anything fresh to the stalker thriller subgenre, instead relying on two excellent central performances, even if this is a routine we’ve seen Huppert do a thousand times before. But while it doesn’t live up to her best work, nobody does theatrically psychopathic quite like the veteran French thesp. Ultimately more silly than suspenseful, Greta remains a campy throwback that will satiate your B-movie cravings far more effectively than the woeful Serenity.

Greta | Directed by Neil Jordan (Ireland, US 2019) with Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Starts May 16.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.