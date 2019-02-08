The pairing of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly for Arthur Conan Doyle-meets-Step Brothers promised at least a few broad laughs. Unfortunately, this is a laughter-free flatline, unless you believe that excessive shouting and anachronistic gags are the height of hilarity. It doesn’t even register as a halfway decent Sherlock Holmes spoof, as writer-director Etan Cohen brings nothing new to the table and even soullessly magpies gimmicks from Guy Ritchie’s take on the famous sleuth. Worse, the film squanders an embarrassment of casting riches, including Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie. Ultimately, all you need to know about this film is that not even Netflix wanted to distribute it.

Holmes & Watson | Directed by Etan Cohen (US 2018) with Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly

