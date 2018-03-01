This week at the Kino: Hong Kong heroes and Italian summer

Kicking off at Arsenal Kino tonight, Splendid Isolation: Hong Kong Cinema 1949-1997 is a sharply-programmed season celebrating the cinematic heritage of the former British Crown Colony. Highlights screening this week include 1960s martial arts classic Come Drink with Me, and Full Contact, a riotous 1992 action thriller starring Chow Yun-Fat. Over at Lichtblick Kino from Sunday (March 4), we’re thrilled to be presenting an early-career retrospective of American-born Berliner and chronicler of the underground Yony Lesyer. We’re showing his three features to date, including last year’s Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution, an exuberant doc celebrating punk’s queer offshoot. And this week finally sees the German release of four-time Oscar nominee Call Me By Your Name, over a year after its 2017 Berlinale premiere. Check out our review and interview with director Luca Guadagnino for the lowdown on this sumptuous, sun-drenched queer romance set in the idyllic Italian countryside.

