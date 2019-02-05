The Berlinale 2019: How to get tickets

The Berlinale has been dubbed the “people’s festival” for a reason. Thousands of enthusiastic movie viewers managed to buy tickets to screenings last year, so you can do it too! Here’s how. For those who've been before and just need a refresher, be aware that tickets have received a slight price hike this year: General tickets are now €13 instead €12, while Publikumstag is €10 rather than €8 and Generation is €5 instead of €4.

From February 4 at 10am, you can pick up tickets, both online and off, for screenings at Friedrichstadt-Palast and HAU, as well as the Berlinale Goes Kiez and Culinary Cinema programmes and the post-awards Publikumstag (Feb 17). Tickets for ALL other films go on sale three days before they’re screened; buy them in person at Potsdamer Platz Arkaden, Kino International, Haus der Berliner Festspiele, Audi City Berlin, or, for a €2 surcharge, at Eventim ticket offices. A limited number of tickets are sold online every day at 10am, but remember that you’ll need punctuality, reliable WiFi and a quick trigger finger to catch the most popular flicks. We suggest skipping the Hollywood fare you’ll be able to later catch on general release anyway, and prioritising off-the-wall fare – keep your eyes glued to our daily Berlinale blog for fresh tips! Last resort: on the day of the screening, cash-only tickets are available at the venue box office, where students, Berlin Pass holders and other concessions can get 50 percent off.

For more info, see the Berlinale website.

